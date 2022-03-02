Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

