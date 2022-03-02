Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives $0.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

BNDSY stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

