Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 1,242,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,461. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $147.45. The company has a market cap of $764.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

