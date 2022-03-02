Bank of America Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $260.84 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day moving average of $277.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

