Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

