Bank of America Upgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to “Buy”

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.03.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.68 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

