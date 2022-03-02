Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 242,414 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Textron worth $142,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 168.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 198,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,662,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after buying an additional 192,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

