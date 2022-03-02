Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 267,009 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $132,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $69,390,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,965,000 after buying an additional 501,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 72.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 497,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of DAR opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.