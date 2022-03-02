Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,206 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 833,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $136,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

