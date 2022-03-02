Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

NYSE:BNS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 163,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

