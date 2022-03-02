Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.
