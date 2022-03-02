Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

