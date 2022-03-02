Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.

BNS stock traded up C$2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$93.43. 2,044,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,732. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.67. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

