Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barings BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $516.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 883.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.