Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.73 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

