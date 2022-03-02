Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 147.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DOCT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,440 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

