Beacon Financial Group Has $1.32 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $523,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.79. 4,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,060. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

