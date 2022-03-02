Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.24.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $9.65 on Wednesday, reaching $253.54. 40,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,253. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average of $318.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.