Beacon Financial Group Invests $827,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $100,354,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

NYSE:KL remained flat at $$38.92 on Wednesday. 2,332,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,135. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.