Beacon Financial Group Purchases 2,720 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,753. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

