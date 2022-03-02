Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 491.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,141. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average is $359.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

