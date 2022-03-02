Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $80,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEEM opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

