Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $152.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Beam Therapeutics traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.84. 17,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,029,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

BEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,895,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

