Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.29. 79,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -210.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

