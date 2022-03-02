Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,159,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.