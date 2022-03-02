Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 1,789,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,376,536. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

