Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.56. 160,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

