Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,739,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

