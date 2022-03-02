Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
UBER traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,739,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.50.
Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uber Technologies (UBER)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.