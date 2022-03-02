Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 450.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 896,158 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 87,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.