Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,886. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

