Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

