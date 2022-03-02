Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

BCYC traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,416,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,297,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

