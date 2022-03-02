Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.