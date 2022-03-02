BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

