Binamon (BMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $689,419.00

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $689,419.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.34 or 0.06723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.93 or 0.99979905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.