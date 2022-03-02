Binovi Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNVIF)

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

