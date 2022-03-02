BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BioAtla stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioAtla by 10,071.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $237,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 24.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

