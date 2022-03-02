BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the January 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.