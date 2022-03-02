BitCoal One Day Volume Hits $7.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $13,801.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00406543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.