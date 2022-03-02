Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.78 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $375.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

