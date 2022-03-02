BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $364,757.61

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $364,757.61 and approximately $242.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,441,049 coins and its circulating supply is 5,229,595 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.