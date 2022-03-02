BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $183,702.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,988.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.17 or 0.06790804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00255691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00743967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00068102 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00401805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00276842 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

