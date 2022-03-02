BitTube 1-Day Volume Hits $550.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $606,216.01 and $550.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00404344 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 336,990,271 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

