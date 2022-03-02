BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Trading 16.7% Higher

BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

About BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

