BlackRock Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.91.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

