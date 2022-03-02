BlackRock Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRQ opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.