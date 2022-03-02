BlackRock Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

