BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Raises Dividend to $4.88 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $47.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $719.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $827.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $881.31. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,456,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

