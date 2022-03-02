BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,056 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 109,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $105,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,398 shares of company stock worth $671,204. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.74. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

