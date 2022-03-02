BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,978 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,027,307 shares of company stock worth $1,871,332 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

