Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 476,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,058. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

